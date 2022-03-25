Historic friends, Zimbabwe remains neutral to Russia, despite hard hit to fragile economy

The cordial relations between Zimbabwe and Russia can be traced back to the liberation struggle fought by Zimbabwean nationalists against the British colonialists. Russia provided training and other support to some of the freedom fighters.

In 2003, then President Robert Mugabe adopted the Look East Policy after the US and other Western nations imposed sanctions on targeted individuals and entities following gross human rights violations and a chaotic Land Reform Programme by his regime. At the time, Mugabe had cordial relations with both Russia and China.