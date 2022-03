Analysts at FBNQuest said the acquisition will make FMN the second-largest miller in Nigeria, with an estimated capacity of 9,600tn per day. It will be second only to Singaporean firm Olam, which has a capacity of 11,140tn per day. Olam’s strategy since it came into the market in 2012 has revolved around big acquisitions: it acquired Dangote Flour Mills in 2019 and has since controlled 44% of the market share. The analysts say that the acquisition of Honeywell will drive FMN’s market share from its current level of 32% to about 42%.