Ethiopia declares a ‘humanitarian truce effective immediately’ in Tigray

No humanitarian supplies have entered Tigray by road since 14 December, although limited amounts of aid have been flown in by air in recent weeks. The United Nations says that more than 90% of the region’s 6 million inhabitants are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

“Cognizant of the need to take extraordinary measures to save lives and reduce human suffering, the Government of Ethiopia hereby declares an indefinite humanitarian truce effective immediately,” the government said in a statement on Thursday.