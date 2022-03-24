DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Ethiopia declares a ‘humanitarian truce effective immediately’ in Tigray

By Fred Harter
Posted on Thursday, 24 March 2022 17:48

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed campaigns in Jimma
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends his last campaign event ahead of Ethiopia's parliamentary and regional elections scheduled for June 21, in Jimma, Ethiopia, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopia has declared an “indefinite humanitarian truce” on, stating it will allow aid to start flowing into its embattled Tigray region.

No humanitarian supplies have entered Tigray by road since 14 December, although limited amounts of aid have been flown in by air in recent weeks. The United Nations says that more than 90% of the region’s 6 million inhabitants are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

READ MORE Ethiopia: Looming famine in Tigray is the making of 'starvation crimes' says report by WPF

“Cognizant of the need to take extraordinary measures to save lives and reduce human suffering, the Government of Ethiopia hereby declares an indefinite humanitarian truce effective immediately,” the government said in a statement on Thursday.

