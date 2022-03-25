Nigeria: Dangote Cement raised to “buy” by Chapel Hill Denham on earnings growth prospects

Full-year 2022 earnings per share are forecast to increase by 5.9% to 22.44 naira, according to a research note from Chapel Hill Denham on March 25. The firm raises its share-price target to 308.68 naira, versus the current market price of 273.50.

Private-sector cement consumption in Nigeria has prospects for long-term growth, with Chapel Hill Denham forecasting that the government, directly and indirectly, still accounts for about 60% of demand. The company is still a long way from making full use of its installed Nigerian capacity, with the utilisation rate remaining below 60%.

Management says the strategy is to constantly maintain overcapacity, so that it can take opportunities as they arise. It plans capital expenditure of $500m over the next three to five years.