Nigeria: Dangote Cement raised to “buy” by Chapel Hill Denham on earnings growth prospects

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 25 March 2022 12:13

Labourers stand on top of a trailer transporting cement along Ajah-Lagos expressway in Lagos
A trailer transports cement along the Ajah-Lagos expressway. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Dangote Cement shares have been upgraded to “buy” from “hold” by Chapel Hill Denham on prospects for continued earnings growth and hopes for a bigger share buyback.

Full-year 2022 earnings per share are forecast to increase by 5.9% to 22.44 naira, according to a research note from Chapel Hill Denham on March 25. The firm raises its share-price target to 308.68 naira, versus the current market price of 273.50.

READ MORE Nigeria: Lafarge won’t chase Dangote, BUA to build new cement capacity

Private-sector cement consumption in Nigeria has prospects for long-term growth, with Chapel Hill Denham forecasting that the government, directly and indirectly, still accounts for about 60% of demand. The company is still a long way from making full use of its installed Nigerian capacity, with the utilisation rate remaining below 60%.

Management says the strategy is to constantly maintain overcapacity, so that it can take opportunities as they arise. It plans capital expenditure of $500m over the next three to five years.

