Former Botswana president Ian Khama claims Masisi is ‘targeting my family’

By Carien du Plessis
Posted on Monday, 28 March 2022 11:47

Botswana President Ian Khama (L) chats to Zambian President Edgar Lungu during the swearing in of Zimbabwe's new president Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare
Botswana President Ian Khama (L) chats to Zambian President Edgar Lungu during the swearing in of Zimbabwe's new president Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Former Botswana president Ian Khama is at the centre of an opposition campaign to oust President Mokgweetsi Masisi in the 2024 general elections.

Khama, who has been living in South Africa since November in fear for his life back home, has addressed a number of opposition rallies via video link earlier this month.

“Their popularity has sunk to the bottom,” he says of the governing Botswana Democratic Party in a Zoom interview from an undisclosed location in Johannesburg. “Anyone will tell you this, including members of the ruling party. They know the situation but also fear for themselves if they’re speaking out,” he says, repeating claims – rejected by the high court – that Masisi won the 2019 election by rigging.

