Former Botswana president Ian Khama claims Masisi is ‘targeting my family’

Khama, who has been living in South Africa since November in fear for his life back home, has addressed a number of opposition rallies via video link earlier this month.

“Their popularity has sunk to the bottom,” he says of the governing Botswana Democratic Party in a Zoom interview from an undisclosed location in Johannesburg. “Anyone will tell you this, including members of the ruling party. They know the situation but also fear for themselves if they’re speaking out,” he says, repeating claims – rejected by the high court – that Masisi won the 2019 election by rigging.