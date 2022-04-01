Ethiopia: Can Ethio Telecom survive Safaricom’s April assault?

Opening up Ethiopia’s economy to private investment and competition has been a key part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s reform agenda. With a population of 110 million served by a single state provider, the country has had a largely untapped telecoms market.

In May 2021, Abiy’s government awarded the first ever private licence for telecoms services in the country to a consortium led by Safaricom, which paid $850m. The government had also put a second licence up for auction, but plans to sell it were shelved after the bids received were considered to be too low.