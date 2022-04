After a brutal disengagement from the African continent following the fall of the USSR, Russia has been working to regain its influence there since the 2000s. The country, which has a GDP equivalent to that of Spain, still trades relatively little with Africa – 10 times less than China and Europe – and does not provide much development aid either. Nevertheless, it has managed to gain some leverage, by using its best cards, even though it means playing by its own rules to achieve its goals.