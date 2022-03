“Progress has been made in this regard and a further update will be provided in the next status report at the end of March,” said Orsmond in a written response.

“We are not able to disclose figures [for the new fund-raising plan], as there is an ongoing process. We will provide a status update at the end of the month,” said Orsmond.

“Comair has been, and is in an ongoing process of, restructuring its balance sheet from both a debt and equity perspective. This has involved engagement with Comair’s investors and lenders to ensure that the appropriate type and quantum of funding is raised,” he added.