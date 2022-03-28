Libya: Stephanie Williams at the heart of Washington and Moscow’s tug of war

Stephanie Turco Williams is one of the main players on the Libyan stage. As the de facto head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), which she supervises with Mission Coordinator Raisedon Zenenga of Zimbabwe, the American diplomat is now at the heart of a tug of war pitting the United States and some Western countries on one side against Russia on the other.

Since December, Williams has been Special Adviser on Libya to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, a position tailor-made for her, and which is a source of anxiety in Moscow.