The company in February started trying to raise between $35m and $40m in equity and between $50m and $60m in debt, which it aims to complete this year. Sinha’s goal is to increase the number of Husk’s Nigerian mini-grids from the current six to 500 over the next five to six years.

Husk aims to be fully commercial and pay a return to investors while having a social impact through reducing carbon emissions and removing Nigerian diesel generators, Sinha says.