The position of the governor of the CBN – the regulator of the banking sector – is one that was never envisaged for partisan politics. So important is the position that the drafters of the nation’s laws ensured that the appointment and the removal of the governor of the CBN follows the same process as that of the chief justice of the country.
Nigeria 2023: Can Emefiele’s ‘powerful friends’ get him to Aso Rock?
A group of Nigerian business tycoons known as ‘Friends of Emefiele’ have launched a massive campaign for the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the poll. Will these super-wealthy businessmen be able to push over the finish line?