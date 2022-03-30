DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

fuel shortages

Oil: Is there a real risk of fuel shortages in Africa?

By Maher Hajbi
Posted on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 10:50

Diesel is available at a service station in Lagos, Nigeria on 14 March 2022. © PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/REUTERS

Between the embargo on Russian crude oil, the volatility of oil prices and the soaring price of a barrel, fuel supply difficulties are raising fears of a dearth on the African continent.

In early March, the outgoing secretary-general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammad Barkindo, tried to sound firm and reassuring, saying: “There will be no oil shortage, even if Moscow’s war on Ukraine is fuelling the price surge.”

However, the recent refusal by OPEC and OPEC+ member countries to open the floodgates wider in order to relieve the market is reviving speculation.

Nigeria, the continent’s largest producer of black gold, is paradoxically facing a huge rush for petrol. In recent weeks, motorists have had to show great patience to reach the pump. In Lagos, Abuja and Kano, long queues at service stations are disrupting or even blocking traffic, as the price of diesel has recently risen from N225 ($0.60) to about N800 ($1.93).

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business