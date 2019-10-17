Nigeria’s plans for the OPEC of cocoa unlikely to bear fruit

Dakar cocaine seizure shows West African ports are easy transit hubs
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 17 October 2019 10:43
World Cocoa Producers Organisation vice-president Sayina Riman has said that Nigerian private sector representatives will hold talks with their government this month, after which Nigeria plans discussions with Cameroon. The initiative follows an agreement between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire in June to set a joint cocoa price floor of $2,600 per tonne.
Any agreement between Nigeria and Cameroon is unlikely to work, argues Benedict Craven, Middle East and Africa economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in London. Nigeria does not have agricultural marketing boards in the same way as other West African nations, which Craven sees as a legacy of the IMF’s structural adjustment programme in the late 1980s.
Nigeria and Cameroon each account for around 10% of global cocoa production. Riman says the two countries have the potential to more than double output in five years. Cameroon’s trade ministry told Reuters that it was unaware of the Nigerian plans.
As argued in The Africa Report in August, it would difficult for Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana to withhold cocoa from the market for any length of time to enforce their price since cold storage and warehouse facilities are insufficient. The EIU believes that an agreement between the two countries to fix a minimum price of $2,600/tonne for 2020/21 crop sales will be difficult to implement.
The British colonial government established marketing boards in Nigeria, setting up the Cocoa Marketing Board in 1947. In 1986, Nigeria dropped the model and became the first African country to liberalise the cocoa trade. By the end of the 1990s, virtually all marketing boards in Africa had been either partly or fully privatised.
If a region-wide agreement were finally implemented, Craven says, it would include four out of five of the world’s largest producers, accounting for 70% of global supply. That would mean “a bona fide commodity cartel, like the OPEC of chocolate”.
Even then, a West African cartel would likely become a victim of its own success.
Bottom line:
Higher produce standards and increased value added are more likely than cartels to achieve better cocoa prices for West African producers.
In a measure reminiscent of his first stint in power, President Muhammadu Buhari has closed the country's land borders, part of increasingly drastic measures to protect the economy. Critics believe his actions are having the opposite effect.
