Estimated at $5.7bn, this transaction, which was confirmed on 31 March, will undoubtedly be one of the African business highlights of 2022. It formalises the takeover by MSC of the Bolloré group’s African activities in the port and logistics sectors. It is a matter of handing over an empire, which was patiently built over several decades and today contributes €2.3bn to the Bolloré group’s €19.7bn ($21.7bn) turnover reported in 2021.