Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough broke off its engagement with the Sudanese Commission for Social Safety, Solidarity, and Poverty Reduction on 7 March, according to a newly disclosed lobbying filing, leaving $360,000 on the table. The firm had signed a 12-month contract at the end of January to try to repair bilateral ties and “facilitate foreign aid and investments in Sudan” after the US suspended $700m in annual aid following Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s 25 October coup.