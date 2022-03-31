DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

talking money

Somalia: Delayed elections have kept the economy hanging by a thread, says finance minister Beileh

By Anne-Marie Bissada
Posted on Thursday, 31 March 2022 09:18

While Somalia is still fighting a low-grade war against the Islamist insurgents of Al-Shabaab, it has managed to rebuild the country back from when it was on the brink of “melting away as a country”, says finance minister Abdirahman Beileh. The country has the capacity to become more self-sufficient, but its progress is impeded by unstable politics and security threats. The delayed presidential election is a major obstacle for the country, Beileh tells The Africa Report.

Beileh is a renowned poet and song writer. Somalia’s finance minister’s latest song speaks to the frustration caused by Somalia’s political leadership. His lyrics ask reckless politicians to go beyond their personal interests and look out for the Somali people.

The country’s indirect presidential election was due to take place last year after President Mohamed ‘Farmaajo’ Abdullahi Mohamed’s mandate expired on 8 February. But disagreements on the implementation of a new electoral model have pushed back the poll on numerous occasions. It was only at the start of this year that parliamentary elections were finally started.

READ MORE Somalia's delayed presidential elections: Top 7 issues to follow

“Somalia has its own issues and its own problems. And, of course, it’s a fragile country, and anything can happen. But I think we all now agree that we are coming closer and closer to the days of election,” he says. The fact that the parliamentary elections are “96% completed” means the first phase to the presidential polls is nearly done.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics