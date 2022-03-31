Somalia: Delayed elections have kept the economy hanging by a thread, says finance minister Beileh

Beileh is a renowned poet and song writer. Somalia’s finance minister’s latest song speaks to the frustration caused by Somalia’s political leadership. His lyrics ask reckless politicians to go beyond their personal interests and look out for the Somali people.

The country’s indirect presidential election was due to take place last year after President Mohamed ‘Farmaajo’ Abdullahi Mohamed’s mandate expired on 8 February. But disagreements on the implementation of a new electoral model have pushed back the poll on numerous occasions. It was only at the start of this year that parliamentary elections were finally started.

“Somalia has its own issues and its own problems. And, of course, it’s a fragile country, and anything can happen. But I think we all now agree that we are coming closer and closer to the days of election,” he says. The fact that the parliamentary elections are “96% completed” means the first phase to the presidential polls is nearly done.