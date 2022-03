The group, Rights and Accountability in Development (RAID), wrote to the LBMA on March 23 to submit a complaint under the LBMA’s review process.

RAID, which has carried out six research missions to North Mara over the last 28 months, alleges that four local residents have been killed and seven more seriously injured by police assigned to the mine since September 2019.

It states in its letter that police assigned to the mine regularly invade residential areas during mine-related operations, forcing entry into homes without a warrant, arbitrarily arresting and beating residents, and firing teargas and live ammunition.

The LBMA, the global authority for precious metals, has a set of standards on responsible gold which accredited refiners must follow.