South African cement firms hit by stalled spending and job cuts

By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Thursday, 17 October 2019 11:37
No improvement at home? A lack of renovations is contributing to declining domestic demand for South Africa’s cement.
South African consumers are increasingly hanging on to their hard-earned rands against the backdrop of sustained low economic growth and rising retrenchments.
This has contributed to a climate wherein consumers are choosing to save instead of spend, according to Njombo Lekula, PPC’s managing director for Southern Africa.
In its operational update published at the end of August for the four months to 30 July 2019, PPC noted a 10%-15% drop in cement sales in Southern Africa compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year, “in line with the estimated domestic decline”.
The irony is that when Zimbabwe was gripped by economic instability in the mid-2000s, which was characterised by hyperinflation and the adoption of the dollar, domestic demand there sustained the cement industry.
In contrast: “For quite some time in South Africa, we had been sustained by renovations. But now, people are losing jobs in large numbers,” Lekula says.
“People are faced with choices between renovating their homes or saving for a rainy day. They are not spending as much in terms of [home] expansions and renovations,” he says.
Look no further than Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) housing projects to see how this phenomenon is unfolding.
RDP houses are built by the South African government and distributed to poor families as part of efforts to eradicate informal settlements. The RDP housing programme formed part of the post-1994 social policy package designed to alleviate some of the country’s most pressing socio-economic problems.
If you go back to RDP housing developments that were built at least 10 years ago, “you will find the houses fenced, and some have been expanded and backrooms have been built,” according to Lekula.
That has stopped in the newer developments.
Last year, Cashbuild reported that renovations had sustained the group.
“Now, those renovations are no longer happening because people view […] them as a luxury,” Lekula said.
In its final results for the year ended 30 June 2019, Cashbuild reported that:
Cashbuild is Southern Africa’s “largest retailer of building materials and associated products”. Most its customers pay cash, and the company operates in South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana, Malawi and Zambia.
Cashbuild also noted that the year in review was “one of the toughest”. It cited “continued consumer pressure and high unemployment, and a competitive market”.
