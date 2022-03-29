US/Africa: Secretary of state Blinken woos Algeria and Morocco for help with Russia

The top US diplomat met Tuesday with Morocco’s foreign minister Nasser Bourita in an effort to reassure Rabat amid lingering questions over Washington’s commitment to Morocco’s control over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. He next heads to Algiers for meetings with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and foreign minister Ramtane Lamamra of Algeria, which backs the pro-independence Polisario Front in Western Sahara.