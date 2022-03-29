US/Africa: Secretary of state Blinken woos Algeria and Morocco for help with Russia

DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 21:52

US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrives to meet with Morocco's prime minister Aziz Akhannouch at the Mishwar in Rabat, Morocco, 29 March 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

US Secretary of state Antony Blinken is overseeing a sensitive mediation in North Africa this week as President Joe Biden's administration looks to enrol bitter rivals Morocco and Algeria in its Russia policy.

The top US diplomat met Tuesday with Morocco’s foreign minister Nasser Bourita in an effort to reassure Rabat amid lingering questions over Washington’s commitment to Morocco’s control over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. He next heads to Algiers for meetings with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and foreign minister Ramtane Lamamra of Algeria, which backs the pro-independence Polisario Front in Western Sahara.

