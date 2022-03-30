DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Sunrise Industry

France’s Engie seeks renewable-energy project finance for South Africa and Egypt

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 16:12

Mohamed Hoosen, Engie managing director for renewables Asia, Middle East and Africa. Photo supplied.

French energy company Engie is seeking to raise around $350m in project finance for renewables projects in South Africa, Mohamed Hoosen, managing director for renewables in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, tells The Africa Report.

The project finance will be a combination of debt and equity, and Engie is now in talks with South African lenders over the debt, Hoosen says from Johannesburg. The funding will be divided between solar and wind capacity, and the Oya hybrid project, which will combine solar, wind and lithium batteries. The Oya project may account for roughly $150m of the funding, Hoosen adds.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business