The project finance will be a combination of debt and equity, and Engie is now in talks with South African lenders over the debt, Hoosen says from Johannesburg. The funding will be divided between solar and wind capacity, and the Oya hybrid project, which will combine solar, wind and lithium batteries. The Oya project may account for roughly $150m of the funding, Hoosen adds.
France’s Engie seeks renewable-energy project finance for South Africa and Egypt
French energy company Engie is seeking to raise around $350m in project finance for renewables projects in South Africa, Mohamed Hoosen, managing director for renewables in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, tells The Africa Report.