It has almost become a ritual. Just like they did in the run-up to the 2018 presidential election, Congolese politicians are expanding their network of US lobbyists in Washington.

The Tshisekedi administration started fighting back after oppositionist Martin Fayulu offered the services of the firm Future Pact LLC for $17,500 per month last January. Furthermore, since June 2021, Moïse Katumbi has signed with three firms (King & Spalding, the DCI Group and Brownstein Hyatt), making a total of $80,000 per month.

A $900,000 contract