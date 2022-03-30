The nearly 10 million residents of Kaduna State are trapped. Commuters fear roads crawling with bandits and kidnappers. A recent attack on the airport a few days ago killed on airport official. Commercial airlines like the largest operator, Air Peace, and Azman have suspended flights to and from Kaduna.
Nigeria: Government ignored warnings that put 400 lives at risk in Kaduna train attack
Boko Haram fighters displaced by bombardment of their Sambisa Forest enclave, have been drifting towards Kaduna State, site of Monday's train attack. The Africa Report has now learnt that the tragedy could have been averted had the Nigerian government not ignored several warnings, including a security report.