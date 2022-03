The structure of the bond – akin to a social or sustainable development bond, where returns are based depending on social, environmental or developmental outcomes – means that investors sacrifice coupon payments, which will instead be invested in conservation efforts.

$10m in forgone coupons will be directed at supporting the growth of black rhino population in South Africa’s Addo Elephant National Park and the Great Fish River Nature Reserve. The settlement date for the bond – when the transfer of funds will be finalised – is due 31 March 2022.