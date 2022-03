1. Discreet

Appointed on 24 March as head of the Ethiopian Airlines group where he spent his entire career, Mesfin Tasew will be taking over from Tewolde GebreMariam, whose resignation was announced the day before. It is back to Addis Ababa, therefore, for the Ethiopian who arrived in Lomé, Togo, in May 2021 as chief executive officer of ASKY Airlines.

Although he has reached the highest level of civil aviation on the continent, the new boss of Ethiopian Airlines has an air of discretion. He does not express himself on social networks, such as Twitter and LinkedIn, or in the conferences that periodically bring together the profession, nor does he take part in interviews and photo sessions. As for his personal life, it remains a mystery, even for those who regularly meet him.

2. Multi-graduate