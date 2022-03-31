The claim arises from the contamination of villages in proximity to the Kabwe lead mine, formerly known as Broken Hill, in Zambia. Medical studies over the past 45 years have consistently shown higher than usual levels of lead in a significant proportion of young children in Kabwe. Human Rights Watch has said more than one-third of Kabwe’s population of 76,000 now live in lead-contaminated areas.
Anglo American rebuts Zambian lead-poisoning class action claims
A filing of evidence this month by lawyers acting for plaintiffs against Anglo American over alleged lead poisoning at Kabwe in Zambia is the final step before a South African court decides whether to allow the class action to proceed.