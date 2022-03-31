DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Poisoned Lives

Anglo American rebuts Zambian lead-poisoning class action claims

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 31 March 2022 13:30

REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A filing of evidence this month by lawyers acting for plaintiffs against Anglo American over alleged lead poisoning at Kabwe in Zambia is the final step before a South African court decides whether to allow the class action to proceed.

The claim arises from the contamination of villages in proximity to the Kabwe lead mine, formerly known as Broken Hill, in Zambia. Medical studies over the past 45 years have consistently shown higher than usual levels of lead in a significant proportion of young children in Kabwe. Human Rights Watch has said more than one-third of Kabwe’s population of 76,000 now live in lead-contaminated areas.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business