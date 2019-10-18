China closer to control of Guinea’s Simandou North

How South Africa can do business with the rest of the continent
Africa is the second-fastest-growing continent after Asia, and there is little doubt it is the next frontier for global growth.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Eric Olander: Washington should tone down its anti-China rhetoric
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 18 October 2019 15:48
An opaque tendering process is likely to lead to the extension of China’s African resource interests at the Simandou North iron ore project in Guinea.
The two shortlisted companies are Fortescue Metals Group (FMG), the Australian iron ore giant, and Société Minière de Boké (SMB), a Chinese state-backed vehicle that
already operates one of the Guinea’s largest bauxite mines.
The workings of the tender remain “far from best practice”, Verisk Maplecroft analyst Eric Humphery-Smith argues in a note.
SMB benefits from access to Chinese state financing, as well as established shipping capabilities and buyer networks in China. It’s also thought to have strong political ties in Guinea, with chairman Fadi Wazni said to be close to the president’s son Mohamed Alpha Condé.
Simandou is one of the world’s richest reserves of high-grade iron ore, with an estimated 2 billion tonnes. Beijing needs high grades, which reduce pollution from processing.
Willingness to export through Guinea, as opposed to the more commercially viable Liberian route, will be a key in determining the winner of the North tender, Humphery-Smith says.
China’s resource dependence on Guinea has increased in recent years. Beijing in 2017 agreed to loan Guinea $20 billion over almost 20 years in exchange for bauxite concessions. But Guinea’s population has so far seen little benefit from Chinese investment.
But according to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the absence of public government or company data on the impact of mining on water makes it difficult to assess those responses.
Bottom Line: Chinese state backing and opaque politics means that dice are loaded against competing mining majors in Guinea.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.