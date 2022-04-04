DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Are we headed towards a new Arab Spring?

By Frida Dahmani, Nina Kozlowski, Rania Hamdi, Hossam Rabie
Posted on Monday, 4 April 2022 10:28

In Tunisia, the situation is such that the FAO is talking about a risk of famine © Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency via AFP
Tensions on the wheat market, soaring oil prices, uncertainty about the future... Could the war in Ukraine lead to a popular Arab uprising similar to the one experienced in 2011?

In 2010-2011, soaring commodity prices, particularly for wheat, were among the main causes of the uprising in the Arab world. Today, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is putting a strain on many economies dependent on wheat imports from these two countries, especially in North Africa. Will we see a new “Arab Spring?” Here’s a look at the situation in North Africa’s four most populous countries.

Tunisia

One month after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Alexander Zolotov, the Russian Federation’s ambassador to Tunisia, has confirmed that Moscow is willing to “continue to contribute to Tunisia’s food and energy security.”

