Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has come under serious pressure from rising inflation, the high cost of fuel, the depreciating cedi and limited access to international financial markets.

And having criticised his predecessor John Mahama for agreeing to an IMF programme in 2015, Akufo-Addo wants to avoid the political consequences of seeking a bailout now.

The previous $925.9m IMF bailout package brought a net freeze on employment in the public sector, except in critical areas, a 10% cap on the nominal increase in the total wage bill, a tighter monetary policy stance and the removal of subsidies on utilities and petroleum products. The programme was aimed at restoring the country’s debt sustainability and macroeconomic stability.