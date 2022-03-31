DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Ethiopia – Tigray: What’s changed one week since declared truce?

By Fred Harter
Posted on Thursday, 31 March 2022 13:27

A militia member and guard walks through a camp for internally displaced people in Afdera town, Ethiopia, February 23, 2022.
A militia member and guard walks through a camp for internally displaced people in Afdera town, Ethiopia, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

One week ago, on 24 March, Ethiopia’s government declared a unilateral humanitarian truce, raising hopes that there could be a peaceful resolution to its 17 month-long civil war with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The fighting has killed thousands and devastated the country’s infrastructure, while reports of rampant human rights abuses including gang rapes, mass killings and torture have drawn sharp international condemnation.

No aid has entered Tigray by road since 14 December amid what the UN has described as a “de facto” government blockade, which has severed banking services and telecoms across the region.

The US, the United Nations and European Union welcomed the truce announcement. For its part, the TPLF said it would observe a “cessation of hostilities” if aid was allowed into the region.

“The Government of Tigray will do everything it can to make sure that this cessation of hostilities is a success,” it said. “We call on the Ethiopian authorities to go beyond empty promises and take concrete steps to facilitate unfettered humanitarian access to Tigray.”

