The battle between the Eiye and Aiye cult groups has now spread across the state, culminating last week when a well-known local gang member who went by the name ‘Tommy’ was hacked to death at the popular Panseke market in the state’s capital, Abeokuta.

About 18 suspects have reportedly been arrested, and state police spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi assured citizens that: “We are not going to rest until we get the last person of these hoodlums … The commissioner of police has put on red alert to all area commanders and tactical commanders that they should go out and take the battle to the doorsteps of these hoodlums.”

What is being done

Oyeyemi insists that the police are “on top of the matter. We have taken charge of the place and launched a manhunt for the miscreants.” The police are also targeting landlords that harbour cultist, and they will also be prosecuted for involvement.

Governor Abiodun has also spoken on the violence in his state, saying: “Our youths must resist the temptation to go into cultism and similar vices. This administration has invested heavily in programmes … designed to equip our youths with necessary skills and education that could make their future better…”

He continued: “Parents and guardians must also ensure that their children and wards stay away from criminality … We will deal decisively with anyone intent on disturbing that peace.”

Governor Abiodun earlier this week instructed the state commissioner of police, commander, 35 artillery brigade, and the director of the department of state services (DSS) to relocate to an area of the state called Sagamu, an area particularly affected by violence.