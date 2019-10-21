Ethiopia telecoms privatization can unlock advertising, mobile money

China closer to control of Guinea’s Simandou North
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 21 October 2019 15:38
Ethiopia’s plan to privatize the world’s largest telecoms monopoly and allow new competitors has the potential to kick start industries that have so far remained dormant.
The country has appointed KPMG as adviser in the privatization of state-run Ethio Telecom, and is seeking another for licensing.
At least two new telecoms licenses to be awarded at the same time. Winning bidders for the sale and the licenses are due to be announced in March.
The country has historically under-invested in telecoms, meaning that the market has “significant potential” for growth and to adopt more complex products, says Russell Southwood, CEO of Balancing Act, a London-based African telecoms consultancy.
The mobile money market, he notes, barely exists.
Candidates for the sale and the licenses could include MTN, Vodacom and Orange, as well as Vietnam’s state-owned telecom company Viettel, which has opened a representative office in Ethiopia.
Research ICT Africa argued in January that the privatization also has the potential to reduce Ethiopia’s over-dependence on equipment suppliers from China. But evidence from mature and developing economies shows that sequencing is a critical in telecoms privatization, they argue.
An economy that has remained state-controlled has to start somewhere. Southwood agrees that there will likely be problems in a “post hoc” regulatory environment.
A bigger issue, he says, is that there is no clear way for smaller operations to enter the Ethiopian telecoms market. This, he says, is “a cause for concern.”
Still, privatization-driven economic growth in Ethiopia looks set to exceed that of most African countries. Sales of state-owned enterprises will improve transparency, attract investment and reduce pressure on the government’s fiscal position through one-off cash injections, Fitch Solutions argued in July.
Bottom Line:Credible regulation and further opening to smaller players will dictate how quickly Ethiopia can reap the knock-on benefits of telecoms privatization.
