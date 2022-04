President Emmerson Mnangagwa, since 2018, has been working in league with a splinter opposition group leader Douglas Mwonzora to destroy the main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and establish a de facto one-party state in Zimbabwe.

At the recent by-elections on 26 March that were marred by political violence, vote-buying, biased State media coverage and unfair treatment from the police, Chamisa’s party CCC clinched a victory, winning the majority of the 150 parliamentary and municipal seats which were up for the contest.