Kayode Fayemi: Nigeria’s states are an ideas laboratory

Talking Africa Podcast

From rural grazing areas, to community policing, Nigeria is in need of new ideas.

Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and Chair of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, hopes to provide them.

A thinker, a former political activist, and a doctor of war studies, Fayemi has climbed high in the ranks of the ruling APC party.

His particular passion is to use Nigeria’s federal system as a laboratory of ideas.

He wants to pinpoint the good ideas that might emerge in any one state – from policing, to education, to agriculture, to tax collection and supporting entrepreneurs – and generalise that best practise to all 36 states.

———

Talking Africa on Spreaker

Talking Africa on Soundcloud

Talking Africa on YouTube

Talking Africa on Apple podcast

Talking Africa on Google podcast

Talking Africa on Stitcher

Talking Africa on Spotify

And the RSS feed