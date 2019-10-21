DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Eric Olander: Washington should tone down its anti-China rhetoric

Talking Africa Podcast

Kayode Fayemi: Nigeria’s states are an ideas laboratory

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Monday, 21 October 2019 12:42

From rural grazing areas, to community policing, Nigeria is in need of new ideas.

Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and Chair of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, hopes to provide them.

A thinker, a former political activist, and a doctor of war studies, Fayemi has climbed high in the ranks of the ruling APC party.

His particular passion is to use Nigeria’s federal system as a laboratory of ideas.

He wants to pinpoint the good ideas that might emerge in any one state – from policing, to education, to agriculture, to tax collection and supporting entrepreneurs – and generalise that best practise to all 36 states.

———
Talking Africa on Spreaker
Talking Africa on Soundcloud
Talking Africa on YouTube
Talking Africa on Apple podcast
Talking Africa on Google podcast
Talking Africa on Stitcher
Talking Africa on Spotify
And the RSS feed

 

More Podcasts
We value your privacy

The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.

Settings I Agree