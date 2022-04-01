DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Exclusive: Renergen CEO heads to Washington to seek debt finance after Ivanhoe backing

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 1 April 2022 13:00

Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen, speaks during the media launch of Renergen's working prototype cold-chain storage called Cryo-Vacc, in Johannesburg
Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Renergen CEO Stefano Marani will be in Washington next week in a bid to secure debt financing for the second phase of the company’s Virginia gas project in South Africa.

The company is in talks with lenders for an unspecified amount of debt, Marani tells The Africa Report from Toulouse in France. The first phase of the project was financed by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), which in 2019 agreed to lend $40m.

The Virginia project in South Africa’s Free State province will produce liquid helium and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company is now largely done with raising equity after attracting two new major investors, Marani says.

South Africa’s state-owned Central Energy Fund (CEF) in March agreed in principle to invest 1b rand ($69m) into the project. CEF will carry out due diligence before making a binding commitment to invest in return for a 10% project stake. The planned CEF investment “shows that the country views our project as strategically important,” Marani says.

