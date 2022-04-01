Exclusive: Renergen CEO heads to Washington to seek debt finance after Ivanhoe backing

The company is in talks with lenders for an unspecified amount of debt, Marani tells The Africa Report from Toulouse in France. The first phase of the project was financed by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), which in 2019 agreed to lend $40m.

The Virginia project in South Africa’s Free State province will produce liquid helium and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company is now largely done with raising equity after attracting two new major investors, Marani says.

South Africa’s state-owned Central Energy Fund (CEF) in March agreed in principle to invest 1b rand ($69m) into the project. CEF will carry out due diligence before making a binding commitment to invest in return for a 10% project stake. The planned CEF investment “shows that the country views our project as strategically important,” Marani says.