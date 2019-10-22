South Africa: US Gupta sanctions are a bulwark for Ramaphosa

Life after power: Nigeria’s Goodluck Jonathan gets a second chance
By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Tuesday, 22 October 2019 12:56
The US treasury's decision to sanction the Gupta family and associates has political as well as economic ramifications.
When the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, as well as Salim Essa, on 10 October, a nightmarish scenario dawned for the quartet.
The US government announced the sanctioning of the Guptas and Essa on the grounds of “corruption, bribery and misappropriation of state assets” in a statement issued by the Treasury department.
The US considers such activities a security threat.
President Cyril Ramaphosa told investors at the FT Africa Summit in London on Monday that state capture under Jacob Zuma is likely to have cost South Africa R500bn ($34bn).
The Guptas and Essa feature prominently in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on graft, ‘State of Capture’, which was released in October 2016. In particular it highlights to damage to state-owned entities Eskom and Transnet.
During her tenure, Madonsela also produced ‘Secure in Comfort’, a ground-breaking report released in 2014 that compelled then-president Jacob Zuma to repay a portion of state money used towards non-security upgrades to his personal homestead at Nkandla.
The ‘State of Capture’ report paved the way for the Zondo Commission headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. The commission was set up to determine the Guptas’ influence and reach in state procurement and executive appointments.
The story of state capture in South Africa extends far beyond the country’s borders.
In early 2016, South Africa’s big banks began closing the Guptas’ accounts, as well as those of their companies and close associates, for suspicious transactions.
The Financial Intelligence Centre, which monitors South Africa’s financial system for reportable offences, flagged a history of suspicious transactions concerning the Guptas.
This resulted in Standard Bank, Nedbank, FNB and Absa closing all accounts linked to the Guptas.
In 2017, the South African branch of the Bank of Baroda, acting at the behest of its parent company in India, followed suit.
The Guptas challenged the account closures in court, but lost their battle in 2017.
The immediate consequences of the US sanctions for the Guptas and Essa include:
News24 reports that political analyst Ebrahim Fakir questioned the timing of US actions and explained the political significance for South Africa thus: “I think it may well be lobbying and networking from the [Cyril] Ramaphosa camp to have this effected to stave off a rearguard action from Jacob Zuma.” He also accused the US of hypocrisy as some of its own corporates were involved in the state capture.
For the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA), it is too little too late.
That claim is belied by recent efforts by South Africa’s new justice minister Ronald Lamola, who has asked for legal assistance from seven other countries in the extradition of the Guptas: India, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Switzerland, Mauritius, Hong Kong and China.
And signs are that South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority, rejuvenated under new boss Shamila Batohi, has been working in conjunction with the US authorities.
Bottom line:
South Africa may never see the bulk of the money stolen by the Guptas’ returned. But the US sanctions will complicate things for those aligned to Zuma in the current faction fight within the ANC, potentially making life easier for Ramaphosa in 2020.
