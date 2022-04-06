Nigeria 2023: Will Tinubu’s ambition survive Buhari’s consensus game?

DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

By Akin Irede
Posted on Wednesday, 6 April 2022 11:56

Bola Tinubu, former Lagos state governor and All Progressives Congress leader, gestures at a party meeting with President-elect Muhammadu Buhari beside him in Abuja
Bola Tinubu, former Lagos state governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, gestures at a party meeting with President-elect Muhammadu Buhari beside him in Abuja Febuary 17, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari wants a 'consensus' election to produce the next candidate of the ruling APC...someone who would have a strong chance of becoming the next president. What will be the fate of frontline presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, in the APC primary set for next month?

When in December last year President Buhari refused to sign the electoral bill into law, there were protests by several civil society groups who wondered why such an important piece of legislation that could boost the credibility of elections would be rejected.

The proposed law had included a controversial provision that mandated all political parties to pick their candidates only through direct primaries, a move its promoters believed could reduce the influence of godfathers in party politics, and promote a level playing field for all aspirants.

