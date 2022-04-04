Kenya: No ‘malicious intent’ in forex blunder that lead to suspension – Ecobank CEO

“People get into trouble most times if they are not transparent with their regulator. We were transparent with the regulator,” Ecobank’s Ayeyemi tells The Africa Report. “The guys gave them all the information on a timely basis”.

Kenyan banks have to comply with regulations that requires them to match their foreign currency assets with their liabilities, ensuring that any mismatch does not exceed 10% of core capital.

“In investigating Ecobank’s trading practices and a specific transaction that it had concluded, it is evident that Ecobank did not have sufficiently robust risk controls to prevent breaches on its foreign exchange exposure limits, or the inaccurate reporting of its position”, said the Kenyan apex bank in a statement that suspended Ecobank Kenya from the forex market for a week starting 29 March. “Ecobank’s acknowledgement of its obligations as an authorised foreign exchange dealer and its commitment to address the underlying issues is noted”.