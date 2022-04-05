More than $100 a barrel. It has been eight years since the price of crude oil has risen this high. An escalation triggered by the war in Ukraine, which then provoked a cascade of Western sanctions against Russia and has led to fears of a significant drop in sales by the world’s second-largest exporter, which is increasingly cut off from international markets.
Africa: Who are the winners and losers of the oil crisis?
Inflation, excessive debt, energy shortages...Rising oil and fuel prices are exacerbating the economic difficulties facing Africa. Yet the continent has never been so indispensable in slaking the world's thirst for oil.