DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

oil sanctions

Africa: Who are the winners and losers of the oil crisis?

By Olivier Holmey
Posted on Tuesday, 5 April 2022 10:03

Hassi Messaoud site in the province of Ouargla, Algerian Sahara, operated by Sonatrach. J-F ROLLINGER / ONLY WORLD / Only France via AFP
Hassi Messaoud site in the province of Ouargla, Algerian Sahara, operated by Sonatrach. J-F ROLLINGER / ONLY WORLD / Only France via AFP

Inflation, excessive debt, energy shortages...Rising oil and fuel prices are exacerbating the economic difficulties facing Africa. Yet the continent has never been so indispensable in slaking the world's thirst for oil.

More than $100 a barrel. It has been eight years since the price of crude oil has risen this high. An escalation triggered by the war in Ukraine, which then provoked a cascade of Western sanctions against Russia and has led to fears of a significant drop in sales by the world’s second-largest exporter, which is increasingly cut off from international markets.

READ MORE Oil: Is there a real risk of fuel shortages in Africa?

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business