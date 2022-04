This is part 3 of an 8-part series

Tuesday July 3rd, 2018. At The Shrine, Lagos, Nigeria – the mythical nightclub, rebuilt by the Fela Kuti clan – the crowd is swaying. Emmanuel Macron, dressed in white shirt and black trousers, seems relaxed in this temple of Afrobeat. After all, as he tells a roaring crowd, he has been here before. With his security guards looking tense, he takes a long ‘bain de foule’.