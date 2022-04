On 29 March, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the bipartisan Ethiopia Peace and Democracy Promotion Act, first introduced in November last year, after Democrats and Republicans on the panel agreed that it would be best for the Senate to be poised to quickly act on the bill if necessary. The Africa Report understands that lawmakers on the committee wanted to send a clear message to stakeholders ⁠⁠— including the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) ⁠— that there are enough votes to quickly pass the bill if it’s put up for a final vote.