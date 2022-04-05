DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Household Pollution

Kenya’s Koko Networks plans ethanol-cooking expansion in Africa, Asia

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 5 April 2022 11:49

Household air pollution from dirty cooking fuels kills 4 million people a year globally.
Kenya’s Koko Networks aims to roll out its clean-cooking solution in five new countries in the next three to four years following recent expansion to Rwanda, CEO Greg Murray tells The Africa Report.

Government policies to encourage clean cooking in poor countries will help determine which destinations are chosen. The company  will “prioritise based on the enabling environment,” Murray says.

Charcoal-based cooking has heavy costs both for the people who have to rely on it, and for the environment. The World Health Organization says that globally about 4 million people die prematurely each year from illnesses caused by household air pollution from inefficient cooking practices.

According to the Dalberg consulting firm, Kenya loses 10.3 million cubic metres of wood from its forests every year due to firewood and charcoal consumption, which is a major contributor to the country’s 0.3% annual deforestation rate.

