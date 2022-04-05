Kenya’s Koko Networks plans ethanol-cooking expansion in Africa, Asia

Government policies to encourage clean cooking in poor countries will help determine which destinations are chosen. The company will “prioritise based on the enabling environment,” Murray says.

Charcoal-based cooking has heavy costs both for the people who have to rely on it, and for the environment. The World Health Organization says that globally about 4 million people die prematurely each year from illnesses caused by household air pollution from inefficient cooking practices.

According to the Dalberg consulting firm, Kenya loses 10.3 million cubic metres of wood from its forests every year due to firewood and charcoal consumption, which is a major contributor to the country’s 0.3% annual deforestation rate.