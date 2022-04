The fuel shortage in Kenya, which began last week in the Western and North Rift regions, has now spread to the capital Nairobi, resulting in long queues of motorists and boda doda (motorcycle taxi) operators at stations that still have stock.

To curb hoarding and stretching of existing supplies, some stations have introduced limits on purchases, ranging between KSh1000 ($8.69) and KSh2000 in parts of Nairobi.