‘Wave has destroyed 20,000 jobs in Senegal’, says Orange’s Alioune Ndiaye

By Julien Clémençot
Posted on Wednesday, 6 April 2022 11:02

Alioune Ndiaye, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, in Paris on 1 April 2022. © Vincent Fournier for JA.
Alioune Ndiaye, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, comments on the arrival of US fintech in West Africa, responds to criticism regarding the price of the Internet and welcomes the positive role of the Chinese equipment manufacturer - Huawei - on the continent.

Ndiaye has been the CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa (Omea) – a group of 18 subsidiaries of the French group in Africa and the Middle East – since 2018. Although in recent years Orange has not concretised either the great merger envisaged with Airtel and MTN or its entry into the Ethiopian market, the former head of Sonatel still has a high profile on the continent. Under his leadership, the holding’s turnover increased from €5.1bn ($5.5bn) to almost €6.4bn ($7bn) in 2021 and he is now by far the largest contributor to the growth of Orange.

READ MORE African telecom giants out in force in Barcelona for Mobile World Congress

A few days before Christel Heydemann took over as CEO from Stéphane Richard, the Senegalese man was the main guest on Jeune Afrique-RFI economy, which aired on 2 April on RFI. Below are the highlights of the interview with Bruno Faure.

