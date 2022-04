This is part 4 of an 8-part series

Such a succession of dates is rare in politics, where promises often evaporate as soon as they are made. On 28 November 2017, in Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), French President Emmanuel Macron said: “I cannot accept that a large part of the cultural heritage of several African countries is in France. There are historical explanations for this, but there is no valid, lasting and unconditional justification for it. African heritage cannot only be [held] in private collections and European museums. African heritage should be promoted in Paris, but also in Dakar, Lagos and Cotonou, and this will be one of my priorities. I want the conditions to be in place within five years for the temporary or permanent restitution of African heritage to Africa.”

Objects presumably ‘acquired under unfair conditions’

A few months later, in March 2018, the Élysée announced the creation of a “reflection and consultation” mission for the restitution of African cultural heritage and the submission of an official report. It was not a coincidence: the declaration was made during the Paris visit of Patrice Talon, the Beninese president who had been asking France – since 2016 – to return parts of its heritage that were looted during the colonial period.