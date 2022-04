In ten years of war, the Malian army has never been accused of such large-scale abuses. According to local NGOs and UN sources, between 200 and 400 civilians were killed between 27 March and 1 April by the Malian army and mercenaries from the Wagner group in the village of Moura, located in the Djenné circle in central Mali.

“If these macabre figures are confirmed, this would be the worst massacre caused by the Fama [Forces Armées Maliennes],” said a Western diplomatic source.