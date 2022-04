This is part 7 of an 8-part series

The images are not the kind we’re accustomed to seeing at an Africa-France summit: a French head of state greeted in a white-hot room featuring impressive breakdance performances against a backdrop of hip-hop music and a considerable buzz generated by the rumour of the arrival of a former basketball star, Tony Parker. For the first time, on 8 October, the “new Africa-France summit” organised in Montpellier was held without the traditional ballet of planes and limousines of African heads of state, who had simply not been invited.