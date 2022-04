This is part 8 of an 8-part series.

It was supposed to be a symbolic trip. With a strong image: the first meeting between Colonel Assimi Goïta and President Emmanuel Macron in Bamako. It was meant to be a reminder that, despite numerous tensions over recent months, France and Mali remained solid partners. But the handshake never ended up taking place and, a few weeks later, conflict between the two countries took hold.