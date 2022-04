We are back! For the first time since 2019, the Africa CEO Forum (ACF) will be held in person. The ACF will host, in Abidjan, more than 1,500 business and government leaders.

The 2022 edition of the ACF is the largest annual gathering of the private sector in Africa, and will be held on 13 and 14 June 2022 in Abidjan.

As the world recovers from the impact of Covid-19, the event will focus on proposing new paths for African growth. Vaccine production, decongestion of supply chains, digitalisation, energy transition… The health crisis has accelerated the transformation of economies towards new models.

Be it on delivering sustainable growth, job creation or building national and regional champions, the Africa CEO Forum intends to allow vital dialogue between public and private sectors to help shape a sovereign and autonomous Africa.

For the first time since 2019, the Africa CEO Forum 2022 will take place face-to-face and will welcome more than 1,500 business and government leaders, including:

Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire;

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Republic of Nigeria;

Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal;

Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; and

Mohamed Bazoum, President of the Republic of Niger

Building a better, greener and more inclusive future

On the private sector side, top CEO attending will be:

Ralph Mupita, CEO of MTN;

Abdul Samad Rabiu, CEO of BUA Group;

Soren Toft, CEO of MSC,

Delphine Traoré, Managing Director of Allianz Africa;

Rita Zniber, CEO of Diana Holding;

Ade Ayeyemi, Managing Director of Ecobank;

Alioune Ndiaye, Managing Director of Orange Middle East and Africa;

Anne Rigail, Managing Director of Air France

…as well as many decision-makers from all over Africa and the world. They will discuss strategic priorities for shaping the future of African economies. The event is co-organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group [publishers of The Africa Report] and IFC.

“The world has entered a complex and probably long-lasting period of economic and political tension that requires our continent to question its growth model. Given this new reality, we must place economic sovereignty at the heart of our project and propose new routes for African prosperity centred around green growth, industrial transformation, the digital economy and public-private dialogue,” says Amir Ben Yahmed, President and Founder of the Africa CEO Forum.

“The Covid-19 has tested African economies and people to the limit, but they have shown resilience. Now it is time to set the course for recovery”, says Makhtar Diop, CEO of IFC. “While there will be much turbulence ahead, now is the time for Africa to harness its strengths and fully mobilise the new engines of growth to emerge stronger from the pandemic. IFC’s support for the Africa CEO Forum demonstrates our commitment to mobilising private sector partners around a common goal: building a better, greener and more inclusive future for Africa”.

A reference platform, a mecca for innovation

At the last physical edition of the Forum in 2019, more than 1,500 decision-makers, including 700 CEOs, gathered in Kigali, Rwanda. Case studies, expert testimonies, practical workshops, working groups… Founded in 2012, the Africa CEO Forum is the reference platform for leaders of the largest African and international companies, international investors, heads of multinationals, heads of state, ministers and representatives of the main financial institutions active on the continent.

A place for high-level meetings, experience sharing and the deciphering of trends in the business world, the Africa CEO Forum proposes concrete and innovative solutions to help move businesses forward.

This year, the Africa CEO Forum will present new formats allowing participants to exchange on the strengthening of African economic sovereignty.

The Africa CEO Forum Awards, which annually recognise the continent’s most proactive companies and personalities, will open its doors to some 20 of Africa’s leading start-ups through the Disrupters Club initiative.

For more information, and to register, follow this link.