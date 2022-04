Setting up credit facilities would allow Centamin to take an “opportunistic” approach to buying assets, Horgan says. The company would be able to bid with a combination of unused debt and shares if a target became available. “It’s far quicker if you have the banking relationships” already in place.

Centamin is currently debt free and had $257m of cash on the balance sheet at the end of 2021. The company, which is listed on the London and Toronto stock exchanges, is currently evaluating debt options with its banking advisers with the aim of creating a “more optimal capital structure”, Horgan says.