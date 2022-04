In the wee hours of Thursday 7 April, Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble announced through social media the expulsion of the AU envoy Francisco Madeira. However, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo was quick to reject the expulsion. Madeira has worked with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) for close to eight years.

Somali Government declares the Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson for Somalia (SRCC), Ambassador Francisco Madeira persona non grata for engaging in acts that are incompatible with his status and is ordered to leave Somalia within 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/wyRvDZryqw — SomaliPM (@SomaliPM) April 6, 2022